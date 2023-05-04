In the aftermath of the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, BJP leader Chetan Bragta has accused the ruling Congress party of rigging the elections by changing the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the Boileauganj MC ward. Bragta alleged that the serial number of one of the EVM machines did not match with the serial number when it was sealed after polling on May 2.

The BJP had raised objections to this but the Congress party allegedly put pressure on the government to declare the election results. The BJP leader’s accusations are a serious allegation against the Congress government and raise questions about the party’s intentions in the election.

The BJP’s Kiran Bawa lost the MC Ward election to Congress candidate Dilip Thapa by 279 votes. The Congress party registered a landslide victory in the Shimla MC elections by winning 24 wards, while the BJP won only 9 wards and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won a single ward. The new entrant, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), failed to make a mark in the election as most of its candidates even received fewer votes than the None of the Above (NOTA) option in most wards.

The BJP state president, Dr Rajeev Bindal, accepted the election results and praised the party workers for their hard work during the campaign. However, Bindal also stated that the impact of the newly formed Congress government in the state is visible in the municipal corporation election results.