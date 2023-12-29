Shimla – In a sharp rebuttal to the recent claims made by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the BJP spokesperson, Chetan Bragta, has claimed that the newly inaugurated food processing plant at Parala is a testament to the vision of the former BJP government, not the current Congress administration.

The food processing plant, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 100 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhu, who touted it as a landmark achievement of his government. However, Bragta, known for his vocal opposition stance, wasted no time in disputing these assertions.

According to Bragta, the advanced food processing facility, boasting modern technology and set to process 20,000 metric tons of apples annually, is the brainchild of the late leader and former Horticulture Minister Narendra Bragta. The BJP spokesperson emphasized that the groundwork for this pivotal project was laid during the BJP government’s tenure.

Chetan Bragta delved into the legacy of Late Narinder Bragta, attributing the success of the food processing plant to the former Horticulture Minister’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and apple growers. Under the BJP’s governance, Narinder Bragta had actively expanded fruit and vegetable markets within the state, providing crucial facilities to those in the agricultural sector. One of his key initiatives was transforming Parala Mandi in Theog, Shimla district, into an international market—a move hailed as visionary for the region.

The BJP spokesperson did not mince words in accusing the Congress government of hastily deciding to inaugurate the processing plant in Parala. He alleged that, in their eagerness to claim credit, the Congress party overlooked inviting local farmers and fruit growers who should have been integral to the inauguration ceremony.