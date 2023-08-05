Shimla – The picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh are usually adorned with vibrant apple orchards during this time of the year, but the 2023 apple season has turned into a nightmare for growers as numerous roads remain blockaded, hindering the smooth transportation of produce. The situation has prompted concerns from all quarters, with BJP spokesperson, Chetan Bragta, leading the charge in urging the government to expedite the repair work and restore access to crucial transportation routes.

Hundreds of roads in the region are currently closed due to various reasons, leaving the public in a state of inconvenience and the apple growers grappling with a dire predicament. Chetan Bragta issued a press statement expressing his deep concern over the matter, stating that the apple season has already commenced, yet the roads’ closure is disrupting the marketing of produce, leaving many growers struggling to reach markets.

The severity of the issue has escalated to the point where, in some areas, apples are rotting in orchards, a heart-wrenching sight for farmers who have invested their time and efforts into nurturing these fruits. With no means of transportation, they are unable to get their produce to marketplaces, leading to significant financial losses.

What adds to the frustration is the relatively good weather in the region over the past week, which has created an opportunity for authorities to undertake repairs swiftly. However, the pace of restoration work has been disappointingly slow, according to Bragta. This slow response is exacerbating the difficulties faced by the general public, especially as bus routes have been closed for an extended period, causing disruptions in daily commuting.

The situation is even more dire for apple-dominated areas, particularly in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency, where hundreds of roads are currently impassable. Chetan Bragta called upon the state government to prioritize these regions for immediate road restoration, ensuring that growers can transport their produce to the mandis without further delay.

To address the challenge posed by severely damaged roads, Bragta emphasized the need for the government to explore and create alternative routes. By doing so, the public’s woes can be eased, and apple growers can avoid further losses during this crucial season.