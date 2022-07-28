Shimla: At the onset of the assembly election, the state BJP has taken Chetan Singh Bragta back into the party fold.

Bragta had contested the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly by-election after being denied a ticket from BJP. BJP official candidate had come third and even lost security deposit as well. The seat the fallen vacant after the demise of Narinder Bragta.

Chetan was expelled along with many party office bearers from the party for alleged anti-party activity.

Former CPS and MLA Urmil Thakur from Hamirpur has also rejoined BJP. Thakur is the daughter-in-law of BJP founder member Jaidev Chand Thakur. Urmil Thakur had quit BJP and joined Congress in April 2014.

Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamshala and Joginder Panku are other leaders who joined BJP today.

Chaudhary had unsuccessfully contested the Dharamshala by-election in 2020 and secured the second position. Recently, Chaudhary joined AAP.

BJP State incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, State President Suresh Kashyap, General Secretary Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Kapoor and Trilok Jamwal were present at the occasion.

Rahul Bhandari is Editor of TheNewsHimachal

