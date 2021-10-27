Shimla: The state BJP has accused its former member Chetan Bragta of misusing BJP’s official social media accounts in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency by-elections.

Chetan Bragta, after denying the ticket for Jubbal-Kotkhai by-elections, is contesting as an independent candidate.

BJP, in its complaint with Election Commission, has accused Chetan of illegally using the social media handles of the BJP and termed it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and offence under IT as well as under Indian Penal Code and ECI rules.

BJP has informed the Commission that BJP has expelled Chetan from the party, being a head of social media of the party in the past, he knows the passwords of BJP social media accounts and now taking advantage of the same and misusing the same to gain in the election. BJP claimed that Chetan has renamed its one of prominent handles i.e., BJP4Jubbal Kotkhai and now has renamed it as ID Bagwan Janta Party.

Interestingly BJP has also raised objections on the Twitter ID of his late father Narinder Bragta as well.

“Chetan Bragta is misleading and influencing voters with these social media handles, which is damaging the chances of official party candidate,” BJP said in its complaint.

BJP has demanded Election Commission to suspend Chetan Bragta from an election and also sought action against him under various penal laws.

The state BJP is facing a tough political battle in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency after Chetan Bragta’s contesting the election as an independent candidate.

Most party office bearers have already resigned from the posts of the party and even BJP has suspended most of them for six years.