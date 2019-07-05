HRTC coming up with special scheme to manage rural routes: Transport Minister

Shimla: To ease the transport management on rural routes, the state government is coming up with a special scheme. Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the rural youth would be given routes of 10-15 seater vehicles on dry lease.

Thakur said these small vehicles would ply on the routes fixed by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). All the 28 Regional Managers of the corporation have been asked to provide the detail of the routes by taking suggestions of the elected representatives.

The Transport Minister said that around 300 such routes would be identified under this scheme in those areas where bus services are insufficient. This would help in providing better transport facility to the people besides checking the overloading problem.

Govind Singh Thakur today visited the house of deceased driver Naresh who lost his life in the accident at Janjhiri area of Shimla. He presented a cheque of financial assistance on behalf of the HRTC to his wife.

The Chief Trustee of Thakur Kunj Lal Damodari Thakur Trust, Rajni Thakur also presented financial assistance to the family on behalf of the trust on this occasion and also announced to bear expenses of studies of the children of Naresh, who are studying in Shimla.