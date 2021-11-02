Shimla: Puncturing the sympathy waves in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment, Congress candidate Rohit Thakur has clinched the seat from the BJP.

As per initial trends, Rohit Thakur has won with a margin of 6,293 votes.

Rohit Thakur polled 29,955 votes, while independent Chetan Bragta received 23,662 votes. BJP’s candidate was polled meagre 2,644 votes, while 172 electorates have opted for the NOTA option.

Thakur had lost the seat to BJP’s Narinder Bragta in the 2017 assembly elections by a narrow margin of 1062 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of BJP’s Narinder Bragta.

The BJP candidates lost miserably managing to get just over 2644 votes.

While, Chetan Bragta, son of three-time MLA Narinder Bragta who turned rebel after the BJP did not give him a ticket is the runner up securing about 42 percent of votes.

He contested elections riding on the sympathy waves and on the development issues his father had ushered in the apple belt.

The sympathy card seemed to have lost its sheen as it failed to translate into his victory, but he managed to secure the second position pushing the BJP candidate to an embarrassing position.

Note: Final declaration of result is yet to be announced by Election Commission