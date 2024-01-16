In a landmark move towards social empowerment, the Himachal Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has introduced a groundbreaking housing scheme targeted at providing financial assistance to eligible widows and single women in the state. The scheme, titled ‘Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna,’ aims to address the housing needs of vulnerable women and contribute to their overall well-being.

Chief Minister Sukhu, during a recent Cabinet meeting, expressed the government’s commitment to the upliftment of women and announced the initiation of this ambitious housing program. The scheme is designed to offer financial aid of Rs. 1.50 lakh to each eligible widow and single woman for the construction of their homes, with an estimated 7,000 beneficiaries expected to benefit from this initiative.

The comprehensive approach of the scheme goes beyond mere financial assistance. It includes provisions for essential amenities such as electricity, water, and other facilities in the newly constructed houses, ensuring that beneficiaries have access to a comfortable and sustainable living environment.

The government’s dedication to the welfare of vulnerable sections of society extends beyond this housing scheme. Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the various initiatives undertaken over the past year, emphasizing the holistic approach adopted by the state government. These initiatives include the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashrayra Scheme,’ which focuses on the care and education of orphans. Himachal Pradesh has set a precedent by becoming the first state in the country to take complete responsibility for the care and education of over 4,000 orphans. As part of this scheme, orphans up to the age of 27 will receive Rs. 4,000 per month as pocket money.

The ‘Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna’ aligns with the government’s broader vision of creating a more inclusive and supportive society. Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a dignified life for those in need, underscoring a holistic approach towards societal upliftment and progress.