Kufri experienced the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. The iconic Chini Bungalow, Mahasu Peak, Amusement Park HipHip Hurray and Chharabra witnessed a picturesque transformation, capturing the hearts of locals and tourists alike.

The snowfall commenced around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, gracing the landscape with delicate snowflakes that lingered for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. The transient snow shower was accompanied by a brief spell of cleared weather, allowing the snow-covered hills to bask in the glow of the setting sun.

Tourists, caught in the unexpected delight, seized the moment, capturing the enchanting scenes on their mobile phones. Laughter and joy echoed through the hills as visitors engaged in spontaneous snow-related activities, including snowball fights and crafting snowmen.

Notably, traffic in the area remained unaffected despite the snowfall being lighter. Authorities efficiently managed the situation, ensuring the continued accessibility of roads for both locals and tourists.