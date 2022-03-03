Shimla: The state government has deployed a heavy security force to stop the thousands of agitating government employees from protesting outside the assembly house.

Agitating government employees, who were on their way to gherao Vidhan Sabha, were stopped by police near 103 tunnel in Shimla. The move has also caused massive traffic jam and inconvenience to commuters.

The employees had planned to gherao the assembly but were stopped by police. The traffic has been diverted to Tutikandi.

Barricades and a heavy police force were deployed to stop the crowd from going towards the assembly. A fire tender was also installed there in case the crowd gets out of control.

Irked by this move, the employees shouted slogans for the restoration of the old pension scheme as well as ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

The employees had planned to go to the Vidhan Sabha via Chaura Maidan, however, a huge police force was deployed there to stop them.

The government employees have been demanding the government to restore the old pension scheme. For this, NPSEA had started a nine-day padyatra from Mandi to Shimla during the budget session.

The old pension scheme was discontinued in April 2004 after which a new pension scheme was implemented.