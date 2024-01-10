The Water Commission has escalated its crackdown on non-compliance, issuing notices to 20 power companies for failing to deposit water cess. These companies have been given a deadline of January 15 to submit their outstanding bills, with the Commission warning of severe consequences for non-compliance.

In a significant stride towards accountability, the Commission has collected Rs 27 crore from 25 power projects under government undertakings. A total of 35 projects have now complied with water cess payments. The targeted companies are part of the 173 hydro power projects operating in Himachal Pradesh.

The move to impose water cess on energy producers is aligned with the Himachal Pradesh government’s strategy to rejuvenate the state’s economy. The government has slashed the water cess rates for hydro power projects, reducing them from the initial Rs 0.10 to Rs 0.50 per cubic meter to the revised Rs 0.06 to Rs 0.30 per cubic meter. Diverse tariffs have been introduced to accommodate varying water cess rates.

This reduction aims to strike a balance between industry demands and environmental sustainability, supporting economic recovery while ensuring responsible practices within the hydro power sector. The Water Commission’s decisive actions against non-compliant companies emphasize the government’s commitment to enforcing regulations and fostering responsible corporate conduct in water resource management. As the January 15 deadline approaches, the power companies in question are under increasing pressure to fulfill their financial obligations to the Water Commission.