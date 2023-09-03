Shimla – In a grand ceremony held at the historic Gaiety Theater in Shimla, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla paid tribute to the unwavering dedication and exemplary service of the Himachal Pradesh State Police by presenting the coveted DGP Disc Awards to 334 police personnel. The event, which took place today, marked a significant milestone in recognizing and applauding the outstanding contributions of these officers during the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The D.G.P. Disc Felicitation Ceremony, organized every three years, brought together a distinguished gathering of police officials, dignitaries, and members of the public. Governor Shukla, addressing the audience as the Chief Guest, expressed his deep appreciation for the state police force’s commendable efforts, particularly during natural disasters that had recently struck the region.

During his address, Governor Shukla emphasized the crucial role played by the State Police and State Disaster Response Force in evacuating over 70,000 individuals, including foreign tourists, from the disaster-affected areas, particularly the Kullu region. He praised the police force for instilling faith and respect among the general public through their tireless service.

The Governor also voiced his concerns about the escalating illegal drug trade, describing it as a formidable challenge. He acknowledged the state government’s commitment to combating this issue and stressed the importance of police surveillance in curbing anti-social elements and protecting the youth from this social menace.

Governor Shukla commended the police for their efforts in apprehending drug peddlers and initiating legal actions against them. Notably, 23 cases of property attachment valued at more than Rs. 13 crore have been sent to the competent authorities. Additionally, 10 cases have been referred to the Enforcement Directorate for financial investigations under the provisions of the Narcotics Act.

Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, welcomed Governor Shukla and shed light on the innovative efforts undertaken by the state police. He emphasized that these efforts were not only serving as a model for other states but were also focused on combating drug abuse, reducing road accidents, preventing organized crime, and enhancing the welfare of police personnel. Kundu lauded the dedication of every police officer and their unwavering commitment to achieving these objectives.