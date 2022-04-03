Shimla: Under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna Rs. 13,75,78,000 has been provided to 4,437 girls so far in the state.

Under Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna financial assistance of Rs. 31,000 as Shagun is being provided at the time of marriage of daughters of BPL families.

As per an official statement by the government, In Kangra district Rs. 4,86,39,000 has been provided to 1,569 girls, in Solan district Rs. 94,24,000 has been provided to 304 girls, in Una district Rs. 58,90,000 has been provided to 190 girls, in Shimla district Rs. 91,76,000 has been provided to 296 girls, in Sirmour district Rs. 78,43,000 has been provided to 253 girls, in Kullu district Rs. 34,41,000 has been provided to 111 girls, in Mandi district Rs. 1,81,04,000 has been provided to 584 girls, in Hamirpur district Rs. 91,76,000 has been provided to 296 girls, in Chamba district Rs. 1,47,56,000 has been provided to 476 girls, in Bilaspur district Rs. 1,09,74,000 has been provided to 354 girls and in Kinnaur district Rs. 1,55,000 has been provided to four girls.

To avail benefit of this scheme, the girl and her family can apply two months before marriage or within six months of marriage and the financial assistance is directly deposited in the bank account of the applicant concerned.

For this scheme, the age of the girl should be 18 years or more and the age of the boy should be 21 years or more. The girl should be a permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh and the scheme can be availed even if the girl marries a person living outside Himachal.

To avail benefit of this scheme, application in prescribed form can be applied with the nearest Anganwadi worker, Child Development Project Office or District Programme Officer.