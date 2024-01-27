New Delhi – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has appointed Shrikant Sharma as the party’s Lok Sabha election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh.

The decision to place Sharma in this pivotal position reflects the party’s confidence in his leadership and organizational skills. Having previously served in significant roles within the BJP, including as a spokesperson, Sharma brings a wealth of experience to the forefront.

Simultaneously, Sanjay Tandon has been named as the co-in-charge, steering the party’s election preparations. Tandon, a seasoned political operative, is expected to complement Sharma’s leadership.

The announcement of these appointments was made by BJP’s National General Secretary Arun Singh. The BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, and the entire state leadership have extended their congratulations to Shrikant Sharma and Sanjay Tandon, emphasizing the need for a united front and cohesive strategy in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.