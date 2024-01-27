Because who needs a peaceful Republic Day when you can have a front-row seat to political theatrics?

Mandi – In what can only be described as the most riveting game of “Musical Chairs” in the political arena, the Republic Day celebrations at Mandi’s historic Seri Manch took an unexpected turn. Move over, national unity and patriotic fervour – the real spectacle was the clash between former minister Prakash Chaudhary and a group of BJP councillors over the oh-so-coveted seats on stage.

As the VIP chairs beckoned like the Iron Throne in the game of political thrones, Chaudhary and his fellow Congress leaders casually settled into the plush seats, leaving Municipal Corporation Mandi Mayor Virendra Bhatt standing awkwardly, as if he were the forgotten extra in a blockbuster drama. We can only imagine the internal struggle Mayor Bhatt faced – to sit or not to sit, that was the question.

The BJP councillors, acting as the self-appointed guardians of protocol, couldn’t stand idly by while the mayor’s behind remained chair-less. Thus began the epic confrontation, the likes of which even Shakespeare would find hard to script. It wasn’t just a disagreement over seating; it was a battle for the ages, fought with words sharper than Excalibur.

Witnesses reported that the drama escalated to a scuffle, with former minister Chaudhary allegedly brandishing his hand like a knight wielding a sword, ready to defend his claim to the throne. Clearly, Republic Day had taken on a whole new meaning – less about the triumph of democracy and more about who gets the comfiest spot to witness it.

Thankfully, the hero of our tale, Industries Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, stepped in to save the day, or rather, the chair. A seat was finally arranged for Mayor Bhatt, and the crisis was averted. It’s heartwarming to see that, in the midst of political chaos, there’s still a glimmer of hope for a happy ending.

The fallout? Two BJP councillors dramatically exited the stage, perhaps in protest, or maybe they just couldn’t bear the intensity of the political melodrama. Who needs fireworks when you have verbal sparks flying between elected representatives?

In the grand scheme of things, Mandi’s Republic Day will be remembered not for the parade or the patriotic speeches, but for the impromptu game of political Musical Chairs that left everyone wondering – who will be left standing when the music stops in the next act of this political drama? Stay tuned for the next episode of “As the Chair Turns” in Mandi’s political soap opera.