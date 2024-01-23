Hamirpur – In a groundbreaking decision, the Academic Council of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, approved a dual degree program under the National Education Policy 2020. Vice Chancellor Prof. Shashi Kumar Dhiman chaired the Academic Council meeting.

Under the newly approved dual degree program, students can pursue both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (BS-MS) degrees in various affiliated educational institutions, including technical universities. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of the National Education Policy 2020, fostering an integrated and holistic approach to education.

Moreover, the Academic Council approved to establish of research centers at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College in Sundernagar and Hydro Engineering College in Bandla, Bilaspur. This decision opens the door for PhD studies in both engineering colleges, signalling a commitment to advancing research and innovation in the field of engineering.

To streamline the implementation of these initiatives, the Academic Council has directed the prompt formation of a committee to outline the rules and guidelines for the dual degree program and the establishment of research centers. The proactive approach aims to ensure a smooth transition into these innovative academic offerings.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Shashi Kumar Dhiman emphasized the university’s commitment to promoting research in the engineering domain, citing the initiation of Ph.D. programs in engineering colleges as a testament to this commitment. The move is expected to cultivate a research culture and contribute to the overall growth and development of engineering disciplines.