Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, has initiated the application process for various courses offered at its main campus and affiliated educational institutions. The University has announced that admissions for several programs will be granted solely based on merit.

Prospective students are invited to apply for a spectrum of courses including MSc Physics, Environmental Science, BHMCT (Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology), BSc HMCT (Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Hotel Administration), as well as MA, MSc, and PG Diploma in Yoga.

The application window, which opened recently, will remain accessible until June 30, offering ample time for eligible candidates to submit their credentials for consideration.

Prof. Jaidev, the Dean of Academic Affairs, emphasized the importance of merit-based admissions as a means to ensure quality education and scholarly prowess among enrolled students. According to Prof. Jaidev, a total of 210 seats are available for BHMCT and BSc HMCT programs, with an additional 30 seats each allocated for MSc Physics, Environmental Science, and Yoga.

Admission processes will adhere strictly to the merit principle, with candidates being assessed based on their academic achievements and qualifications. Furthermore, seat allocations will adhere to the prescribed reservation roster, ensuring fair and equitable distribution.

Aspiring applicants are encouraged to visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Technical University for comprehensive details regarding the admission procedure, eligibility criteria, and other relevant information about the aforementioned courses.