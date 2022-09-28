Hamirpur: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar conferred 310 degrees and 55 medals during the fourth convocation of the Himachal Pradesh Technical University in Hamirpur on Wednesday.

As many as 32 students were conferred with gold medals and 23 with silver medals.

Congratulating all the degree holders, the Governor said advised students to dedicate their work to society. He appealed to the degree holders to be good human beings first and this belief they need to carry with them.

Prof. Lakshmi Dhar Behra, Director of IIT Mandi in a keynote address as Chief Guest said that patience was paramount to work for the country and society. By connecting science with spirituality, he analyzed its importance to the youth through the verses of the Gita.

Shashi Kumar Dhiman, Vice-Chancellor, HP Technical University welcomed and honoured the Governor on the occasion and read out the annual report of the University.

Prof Dhiman said that under National Educational Policy (NEP) multi-entry, multi-exit and multi-disciplinary systems have been developed in the Institute.

“We are focusing on universal human values so that the students can contribute to society”, said the VC. He added that we tried hard to connect self-employment to technical education.