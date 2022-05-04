HP govt.

Shimla: Professor in the Department of Physics, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla Shashi Kumar has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur.

He has been appointed by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the next three years. 
A notification regarding this order has been issued from the Secretariat of Governor, Raj Bhawan.

Professor Kumar has been the founding Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University. He was presently serving as the Professor in the Department of Physics in HPU.

He is a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Nuclear Sciences and has published over a hundred research papers and has guided as many as 24 research scholars for their PhD and M. Phil degree thesis.

