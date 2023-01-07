Hamirpur: Citing administrative reasons, Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has postponed forthcoming undergraduate and postgraduate exams that were scheduled to be conducted from January-February 2023.

An official notification regarding this order has been issued on Friday evening by the University administration. 

The university will issue the revised date sheet soon. Students have been advised to keep a tab on the university’s official website for further information.

In December 2022, the university issued a tentative datesheet for undergraduate and postgraduate studies courses including B. Tech, B. Pharmacy, BCA, BBA, B. Arch, B.Sc and M.Sc for regular and re-appear students. The examinations were to be conducted from January 10 onwards in morning and evening sessions.

Previous articleDrought-like situation worsening, Horti Dept issues ₹ 1 crore
Next articleHimachal Cabinet Expansion: CM inducts 7 ministers including Vikramaditya Singh
Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR