Hamirpur: Citing administrative reasons, Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has postponed forthcoming undergraduate and postgraduate exams that were scheduled to be conducted from January-February 2023.

An official notification regarding this order has been issued on Friday evening by the University administration.

The university will issue the revised date sheet soon. Students have been advised to keep a tab on the university’s official website for further information.

In December 2022, the university issued a tentative datesheet for undergraduate and postgraduate studies courses including B. Tech, B. Pharmacy, BCA, BBA, B. Arch, B.Sc and M.Sc for regular and re-appear students. The examinations were to be conducted from January 10 onwards in morning and evening sessions.