Hamirpur: After postponing undergraduate and postgraduate exams due to administrative reasons, Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has issued a revised final datesheet for the exams.

An official notification has been issued by the university. As per the new schedule, undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of various courses including BBA, B. Arch, B. Pharmacy, BSc, BCA, MBA, MCA and MSc will start from January 16 onwards and will continue till March 13.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to take place from January 10 onwards which were later cancelled three days before.

Controller of Examinations, HPTU Anupam Kumar said that all the preparation for conducting the examination have been made and the revised final datesheet has been sent to all the concerned educational institutions.

HPTU Final Date Sheet