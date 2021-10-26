Solan: In a significant achievement, seven faculty members of Shoolini University have figured in Stanford University’s World ranking of Scientists.

Stanford University has conducted the analysis using research publications up to 2020, was published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. The data includes all scientists who are among the top one lakh across all fields, according to the composite citation index.

Dr Gaurav Sharma and Prof SS Chandel have been included in the lifetime category. These are

Dr Sharma, an Associate Professor in the School of Chemistry, started his research activity in 2009 at Shoolini University and completed his research work as a PhD student. He has carried out diverse research lines, interrelated to each other based on the synthesis and characterization of nanocomposites, hydrogels, and trimetallic nanoparticles, ion exchangers, adsorbents and photocatalysts.

Prof Chandel is a former Professor and founder Head of the Centre for Energy and Environmental Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, and currently Director Centre of Excellence in Energy Science and Technology, Shoolini University, with experience of over four decades.

Among the other five who have figured in the Stanford University list is Associate Professor Dr Pankaj Raizada whose specialised area is Inorganic Chemistry. She has published more than 90 articles with 78 research papers, 21 patents and seven book chapters in international journals of high repute.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Associate Professor of School of Advanced Chemical Sciences, Dr. Pardeep Singh, Professor and Head at the School of Advanced Chemical Sciences, Shoolini University, Joydeep Das, Associate Professor and Prof Anil Kumar were other names featured in the top researcher’s list.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla has lauded the honour given to the researchers and has said that the university was proud of their achievements. Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla expressed hope that the list of names from Shoolini would be even larger next year.