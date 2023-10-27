In an ambitious move aimed at safeguarding the credibility of the national education system, the government has initiated a comprehensive campaign targeting educators suspected of possessing fraudulent degrees.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur revealed that the impetus for this government action was the unsettling revelation that a number of educators may have secured their teaching positions by presenting counterfeit degrees obtained from out-of-state universities.

Minister Thakur underscored the gravity of the situation, remarking, “The decision to initiate this inquiry was prompted by reports indicating that certain teachers had potentially procured their employment on the basis of fraudulent degrees issued by universities located in other states.”

The forthcoming investigation is poised to be both rigorous and expeditious, with stringent measures planned for any educators found to have obtained their roles through deceptive means. The intended outcome of this probe is not merely punitive but serves as a stern deterrent for those contemplating similar fraudulent actions.

To accelerate the investigative process, the Director of Higher Education has issued directives to Deputy Directors across all districts, directing meticulous reports on teachers suspected of obtaining employment through the presentation of counterfeit degrees or certificates.