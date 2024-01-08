Himachal Pradesh Government Explores Creation of State’s First Artificial Intelligence Ministry

Shimla – In a bold and visionary move, the picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh is set to emerge as a national leader in the integration of cutting-edge technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) within its healthcare sector. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Health Department, unveiled ambitious plans to position the state at the forefront of technological advancements in healthcare.

The Chief Minister underscored the government’s commitment to revolutionizing healthcare services through the widespread adoption of AI. The announcement comes as part of an extensive initiative by the state government to harness the transformative potential of technology to enhance medical diagnostics, treatment, and overall healthcare delivery.

One of the key highlights of this endeavour is the contemplation of establishing an exclusive Artificial Intelligence Ministry in Himachal Pradesh. If realized, this would make Himachal Pradesh the first state in the country to institute a dedicated ministry focused on advancing AI technologies. The proposed ministry is expected to play a pivotal role in coordinating and driving AI-related initiatives across various sectors, with a primary focus on healthcare.

The state’s healthcare transformation will see the establishment of a National Cancer Center in Hamirpur, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. Chief Minister Sukhu detailed the comprehensive structure of the center, outlining departments such as Hospital (Diagnostics, Surgery, Radiotherapy, and Medical Oncology), Palliative Care, Center for Preventive Oncology, and Center for Molecular Oncology.

In this pursuit of excellence, the Chief Minister assured that the National Cancer Center would feature a world-class diagnostic lab, leveraging high-end technology to ensure precise and efficient diagnostics for patients. The incorporation of molecular oncology is anticipated to elevate the standard of cancer care, placing Himachal Pradesh on the map as a leader in innovative healthcare solutions.

The commitment to AI integration extends beyond the National Cancer Center, as the state government plans to fortify existing cancer care units across Himachal Pradesh. The move is a testament to the government’s dedication to providing quality healthcare services to its citizens, utilizing AI to address complex challenges in the healthcare landscape.

Himachal Pradesh’s ambitious endeavour to lead the nation in AI integration reflects a forward-looking approach, positioning the state as a beacon of tech-forward healthcare in India. As the government sets the stage for the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Ministry and the National Cancer Center, Himachal Pradesh aims to redefine healthcare standards and pave the way for a future where technology and innovation are integral to the well-being of its residents.