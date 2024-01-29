Shimla – In a significant development, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Himachal Pradesh, signalling the likelihood of heavy snowfall and rain. The alert, effective from January 30, encompasses the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Solan, and Sirmaur, urging residents to exercise caution and be prepared for potential disruptions.

After enduring one of the driest winters in recent memory, the people of Himachal Pradesh are eagerly anticipating relief from the prolonged dry spell. The yellow alert indicates that the state is on the brink of a significant weather shift, as two consecutive western disturbances are expected to bring precipitation in the form of light to moderate rain and snowfall.

The MeT Department forecasts that the weather change will commence from late January 30 or 31 and persist for the subsequent four to five days. During this period, some areas in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, and the higher reaches of Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Sirmaur are likely to experience one or two spells of heavy rain and snowfall.

Shimla city, which has witnessed minimal snowfall in the past two years, is also expected to be part of the affected regions, with a forecast of heavy snow or rain during this period. The upcoming western disturbances are reported to be more potent than those observed earlier in the month, raising the likelihood of widespread precipitation across the state.

While the anticipation of snow and rain is met with enthusiasm by many, authorities are cautioning residents about potential disruptions to essential services. Occasional thunderstorms and lightning are expected in lower hills and plains, with gusty wind conditions likely in isolated places in mid and high hill areas.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about potential disruptions to water and electricity services, communications, and related services once the precipitation starts. Additionally, the decrease in visibility during this period may create difficulties for commuters.

The yellow alert comes at a crucial time, as the dry spell has not only affected agriculture and tourism but has also led to a decline in power generation due to reduced water levels in rivers and rivulets. The upcoming weather event is anticipated to bring relief to the parched landscapes and alleviate concerns about water scarcity.