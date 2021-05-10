Shimla: Amidst a steep rise in the Covid-19 cases, hospitals are full of serious patients and patients with mild symptoms are being advised for ‘Home isolation/quarantine.’

Patients with mild and moderate symptoms are usually being advised to follow home quarantine. During the insolation or quarantine period, proper care is needed and patients have also need to follow certain guidelines. The state NHM Director Dr Nipun Jindal hosted a detailed discussion with senior Doctors of IGMC Shimla.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=iJa1cqJUIhs

During the chat, Dr advised for going for CT Scan and other examination only after advice from the doctors.

Experts also ponder upon the effects of proning as well.