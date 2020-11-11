Shimla: Concerned with the alarming situation in Himachal Pradesh due to spurt in Covid cases and the premier hospital of Himachal Pradesh Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla being fully packed with Covid patients, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday issued notice to the state government.

The Court also directed the government to make submissions with regard to the steps taken in this regard.

A Division Bench comprising the Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice Anoop Chitkara passed these orders on a petition taken up suo moto by the Court as Public Interest Litigation on a news item published on November 10.

The Court listed the matter for 13 November, 2020.

State has witnessed sharp increase in Covid cases in last few days. Total cases in the state has crossed 27,000 mark and as per sources Shimla’s biggest hospital IGMC has no vacant bad for new patients. After witnessing spike in new cases especially in schools, which were recently reopened for regular classes from 9th to 12th classes, state government had to shut schools and other institutions including coaching institutions till 25th November.