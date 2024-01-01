Water leakage prompts restoration efforts on Shimla’s oldest cast tunnel built in 1852 during British rule

Shimla – In a bid to safeguard the rich history encapsulated within its walls, the iconic 171-year-old Dhali Tunnel in Shimla is set to undergo extensive renovation. The tunnel, a testament to British colonial engineering dating back to 1852, has been an integral part of Shimla’s heritage. Recent assessments have identified water leakage and deterioration, prompting authorities to close it for traffic and embark on a restoration journey.

The decision to renovate the Dhali Tunnel comes on the heels of the inauguration of a new double-lane tunnel, rendering the historic passageway obsolete for vehicular use. To ensure that the tunnel’s significance endures, authorities have opted to transform it into a center of attraction, underscoring its historical importance.

The restoration project is scheduled to commence after the government node, with a comprehensive survey already completed by a professional. The findings have been compiled into a report and submitted to the Himachal Pradesh Road and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HPRIDC). The report outlines the necessary measures required to breathe new life into the ageing structure, ensuring it stands tall for generations to come.

According to the experts involved in the survey, water has been seeping through the tunnel walls, causing soil ingress and contributing to its dilapidated state. Despite its age, specialists assert that with proper reinforcement, the tunnel can be rejuvenated and made accessible for vehicular movement once again.

The HPRIDC is now tasked with determining the timeline and approach for the restoration work based on the submitted report. A careful balance must be struck between preserving the historical integrity of the tunnel and implementing the necessary upgrades to meet contemporary safety and usability standards.

Constructed under the supervision of Major Briggs during British rule, the Dhali Tunnel originally served to connect Sanjauli with Upper Shimla. Its construction spanned from 1850 to 1852, and its single-lane structure limited traffic to one direction at a time. The upcoming renovation aims to transform the tunnel, making it accessible for vehicles from both directions, while also preserving its historical essence.

As the restoration plans take shape, the Dhali Tunnel stands poised to once again capture the imagination of residents and visitors alike, serving as a living testament to Shimla’s storied past.