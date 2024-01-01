Shimla – In a visionary move to foster green entrepreneurship and harness the power of renewable energy, the Himachal Pradesh Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced the launch of the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojna, Phase (II).’ This initiative is designed to empower young innovators in the state to spearhead Solar Power Projects (SPPs), marking a significant step towards achieving clean energy goals.

The scheme, unveiled during a State Cabinet meeting, specifically targets individuals aged between 21 to 45 years, offering them a unique opportunity to establish solar ventures with capacities ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW. With a focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness, the initiative aims to contribute substantially to the state’s renewable energy targets.

Under the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojna, Phase (II),’ participants stand to benefit from a guaranteed ‘monthly income’ for a period of 25 years based on the capacity of the solar project they choose to undertake. Entrepreneurs opting for a 100 kW project, installed in three bighas of land, will receive Rs 20,000 monthly. Meanwhile, those venturing into larger projects with capacities of 200 kW and 500 kW, set up in five and ten bighas of land respectively, will enjoy monthly incomes of Rs 40,000 and one lakh rupees.

One of the key aspects of the scheme is its commitment to reducing financial barriers for participants. Beneficiaries are only required to provide a modest 10 percent of the total project cost as a security deposit. The government, in a bid to support aspiring entrepreneurs, will facilitate 70% of the necessary bank loan, with an additional 30% equity injection.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed optimism about the potential impact of the initiative, stating, “This is not just a solar project; it’s a pathway to success for our youth. The ‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojna, Phase (II)’ aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable development and will make Himachal Pradesh a hub for clean energy innovation.”

In addition to the solar venture initiative, the State Cabinet also approved the commencement of ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ from 8th January, 2024, across the state. This unique public interaction program will extend till 12th February, 2024, facilitating direct communication between government officials and beneficiaries of various government schemes at the grassroots level. This initiative is poised to strengthen the connection between the government and the people, fostering transparency and understanding.