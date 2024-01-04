As the icy grip of winter tightens its hold on the Una district in Himachal Pradesh, the local administration has taken proactive measures to address the challenges posed by the frigid weather conditions. In response to the widespread impact experienced during morning and evening hours, the District Deputy Commissioner, Raghav Sharma, has issued orders to adjust the opening timings of all primary schools in the district.

Effective immediately, schools in the Una district will open at 10:00 am, providing relief to parents and students struggling with sub-five-degree temperatures. This decision is expected to remain in effect throughout January, with a possibility of reassessment in February as the severity of winter subsides.

The altered schedule aims to alleviate the difficulties faced by parents in sending their children to schools amid the harsh weather conditions. Additionally, the move is expected to mitigate the rising number of children falling ill due to cold-related ailments, such as cough, viral fever, and pneumonia.

To accommodate the revised timings, the school day will now conclude at 3:00 pm, with adjustments made to prayer meetings and a reduction in half-day holidays compensating for the shortened class time. This decision follows a collaborative effort involving representatives of the District Primary Teachers Association, who advocated for the change in school timings during a meeting with the District Deputy Director of Primary Education, Devendra Chandel.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in the plains of Himachal Pradesh until January 6. While clear weather is anticipated in the central and high hill districts including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, low-lying areas such as Solan, Mandi, and Sirmaur, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra, may experience dense fog.