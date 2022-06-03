Dharamshala: To curb the drug menace and other criminal activities, the state government has finally acceded to the demand of making Nurpur in District Kangra a police district of the state.

The state government announcement is also seeming motivated to woo the electorates before the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

The newly constituted police district will have its jurisdiction over four Legislative Assembly Constituencies that share borders with the neighbouring state of Punjab.

Nurpur will be the second Police district in the state. Earlier, Baddi was the only police district in the state. Nurpur will have its own Superintendent of Police (SP)

People of the constituency have been demanding to make Nurpur a police district for a long time. The matter was also raised by Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania. The increasing drug trade and menace in the constituency has led to the people demanding a separate police district for Nurpur.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made this announcement while addressing a public gathering held at Nurpur Chowgan. He also dedicated and laid the foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs. 163.55 crores in Nurpur constituency.

He said that the police district will help in curbing drug trade in border areas and other criminal activities.