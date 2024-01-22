In a promising turn of events for the parched state of Himachal Pradesh, higher reaches are expected to witness snowfall on January 26 and 27. Himachal, grappling with a severe drought, has been eagerly awaiting precipitation to alleviate the water scarcity and replenish the region’s reservoirs.

Despite the prevailing dry spell that has affected most areas, including the capital Shimla, the imminent snowfall is anticipated to reverse the trend. The unusual rise in temperatures in the hilly regions has been a cause for concern, making the prospect of snow a welcome respite for locals.

Sunday’s recording of the state’s maximum temperature at 19.6 degrees in Bhuntar underscores the abnormal weather patterns experienced recently. The plains, veiled in fog, have experienced an intensified cold wave, particularly in Una and Kangra, where minimum temperatures have plummeted. However, this cold front may soon be replaced by picturesque scenes of snow-covered landscapes.

The upcoming snowfall holds promise, with areas such as Kukumseri, Kalpa, Manali, Narkanda and Samdho expected to witness sub-zero temperatures. While the plains are currently enduring chilly weather, there is hope that the forecasted snowfall will not only bring scenic beauty but also contribute to replenishing water resources.

In light of the MeT department’s prediction of dense fog in the plains for the next two days, residents are gearing up for a transformation in the weather. The prospect of snow-covered landscapes coupled with the potential drop in temperatures due to fog generates excitement and optimism among the people of Himachal Pradesh.