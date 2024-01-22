In a spectacle reminiscent of Diwali, the state of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh is ablaze with celebration today as the Ramlala Pran Pratistha ceremony unfolds in Ayodhya. The auspicious event is being broadcasted live on LED screens in approximately 4,000 temples across the region, creating a festive atmosphere that has gripped the entire state.

As part of the ceremony, 5,100 to 11,000 lamps are set to illuminate every district headquarters, symbolizing the collective devotion to Shri Ram. Religious fervour extends beyond Ayodhya, as temples, bhandaras, and processions grace various locations, including Shaktipeeths, Bajreshwari Temple, Chamunda, Jwalaji, Nayana Devi, and Chintpurni throughout the state. The ceremony is broadcast live in over 100 temples in the Shimla district and 60 temples in the capital.

Monday morning witnessed the recitation of Akhand Ramayana, Havan, Sunderkand, and Hanuman Chalisa in temples.

Notably, in Rampur, Shimla district, history unfolded as the idol of Lord Shri Ram emerged from the Hanumanghat temple after 181 years. A majestic procession took place in the city, with a multitude of devotees chanting “Jai Shri Ram.” The idol, carried in a palanquin, was accompanied by a procession of Lord Ram and Maharishi Valmiki, organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other devotees.

Situated on the banks of the Sutlej River, Hanumanghat temple holds a significant place in history. Built-in 1843 by Negi Dharam Sen Saheb, the Wazir during the rule of Maharaja Mahindra Singh Saheb Bahadur, the temple houses the idol of Lord Hanuman, believed to have emerged from the Sutlej River. The idol of Lord Shri Ram, brought from Ayodhya, coexists with Lord Hanuman in this unique temple, cared for by Powari Bisht, the Maharaja’s vizir for two centuries.

Notable personalities, including 52 saints, Lord Raghunath’s Chhari (stick) bearer Maheshwar Singh have travelled to witness the occasion in Ayodhya.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Lala at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, sharing pictures on social media and expressing gratitude for the invitation, acknowledging the devotion and faith passed down by the late Raja Virbhadra Singh, the six-time Chief Minister of Himachal.