Shimla – In a significant stride towards reinforcing road discipline and ensuring public safety, the Himachal Pradesh Police has successfully collected over Rs 2.6 crore in fines through the issuance of 73,389 e-challans in the year 2023. This impressive feat underscores the effectiveness of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in curbing traffic violations across the state.

Implemented over the past year, the ITMS utilizes cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras strategically placed across different districts in Himachal Pradesh to detect and penalize drivers violating traffic rules. The state-of-the-art technology has become a cornerstone in the efforts to create a safer driving environment and instil a sense of responsibility among motorists.

At present, there are 48 actively operating ITMS units stationed at various locations throughout Himachal Pradesh. These systems, equipped with 180 AI cameras, have been instrumental in identifying and issuing e-challans to traffic violators. Additionally, ongoing efforts to install an additional 25 ITMS units are underway, promising an expanded and more robust coverage across the state.

The year 2023 witnessed the issuance of 73,389 e-challans to vehicle drivers in Himachal Pradesh through the efficient ITMS. The online payment of these challans has resulted in an impressive total fine collection of Rs 2,63,45,699 crore. Out of a total of eight lakh challans issued by the Himachal Pradesh Police, a commendable Rs 33 crore has been successfully collected in fines from those found in violation of vehicle rules.

This milestone underscores the successful integration of advanced technology into traffic management practices, streamlining enforcement processes and emphasizing the commitment of the authorities to fostering a safer road environment. The adoption of AI-driven solutions has proven pivotal in promoting responsible driving habits, ultimately contributing to the realization of road safety goals in Himachal Pradesh. As the state continues to invest in technological innovations, the results demonstrate a promising trajectory towards enhanced road safety and traffic discipline.