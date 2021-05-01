Shimla: With no respite from a surge in Covid-19 positive cases, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited INDUS Hospital and Walker Hospital Shimla to explore the possibility of using them as Covid hospitals to treat Covid patients.

He also visited Multistorey Parking at ISBT Tutikandi to explore the possibility of using its top floor as Makeshift Covid Hospital.

Himachal has so far witnessed 99,287 Covid positive cases till 30 April, out of which 79310 have been cured and there were 18425 active cases. As many as 1484 deaths have been reported.