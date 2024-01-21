Shimla – In response to increasing opposition from unemployed youths, the Himachal Pradesh government has temporarily suspended the implementation of the Guest Faculty Scheme. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a media statement, clarified that the scheme, approved during the last Cabinet meeting, serves as a short-term solution to address staff shortages, particularly during periods of regular teacher leave.

Responding to concerns about the potential inclusion of guest faculty in schools, Chief Minister Sukhu assured the public that guest teachers would only be engaged as a stop-gap measure to prevent any adverse impact on students’ studies. He emphasized that the hiring process would be solely based on merit, with guest teachers stepping in only when a teaching position remains vacant for an extended period due to transfers or extended leaves.

Expressing regret over the misleading narrative propagated by opposition groups, Chief Minister Sukhu accused critics of misrepresenting the scheme and creating unnecessary controversy for media attention. The unemployed educated youth, notably those with B.Ed qualifications or NET/SET certifications, had vehemently opposed the scheme, prompting the government to reevaluate its decision in light of public concerns.

Highlighting the urgent need for such a scheme, Chief Minister Sukhu attributed Himachal Pradesh’s decline to the 18th position on the quality education index to frequent teacher transfers. He elaborated that the hourly policy for engaging guest faculty was a strategic response to ensure the continuity of education during brief periods of teacher unavailability. The government has established stringent norms and rates to maintain educational standards and prevent any disruption in students’ studies.