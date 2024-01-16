In a pioneering move towards sustainable tourism, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has announced plans to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in all 66 of its hotels. The corporation’s management aims to implement this ambitious plan within the next two months, revolutionizing the way tourists explore the picturesque state.

Under this eco-friendly initiative, tourists checking into any of HPTDC’s hotels will enjoy complimentary vehicle charging services. The charging stations, strategically placed on the hotel premises, will provide a convenient and cost-free solution for EV users, fostering a more sustainable and visitor-friendly experience.

Currently, the Tourism Development Corporation has successfully set up charging points in 14 of its hotels across the state. These include popular destinations such as Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh, Hotel Pinewood Barog in Solan district, Hotel Meghdoot Kyarighat, Hotel Baghal Darlaghat, and Hotel Shivalik Parwanoo. Additionally, charging facilities are available at Hotel Holiday Home Shimla, Hotel Peterhof Shimla, Willis Park Circuit House Shimla, and Hotel Apple Blossom Fagu.

The corporation’s commitment to expanding these green initiatives extends to more remote regions as well, with charging points now operational at Hotel Chandrabhaga Keylong and Hotel Spiti Kaza in Spiti district, Hotel Nupur Nurpur in Kangra district, Hotel Manimahesh Dalhousie in Chamba district and Hotel Yamuna Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district.

By offering free EV charging to tourists, HPTDC not only aligns with environmental conservation goals but also anticipates a positive impact on hotel occupancy rates. This forward-thinking strategy positions Himachal Pradesh as a leader in sustainable tourism, paving the way for other regions to follow suit in creating a more eco-conscious and visitor-friendly hospitality industry.