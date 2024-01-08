In a strategic move to enhance the tourist experience and streamline transactions, hotels across Himachal Pradesh are set to implement online payment facilities. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a recent meeting with Administrative Secretaries, underscored the importance of embracing digital solutions to bolster the state’s tourism infrastructure.

The decision comes as part of the government’s broader initiative to modernize services and cater to the evolving needs of tourists. The directive extends to all tourism hotels, Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan, and rest houses operated by various state departments. By facilitating online payments, the government aims to offer convenience and efficiency to both domestic and international travellers.

CM Sukhu emphasized the need to improve customer services in the tourism sector, recognizing the role of seamless payment options in enhancing the overall experience for visitors. The move is expected to attract more tourists to the picturesque state known for its scenic landscapes, vibrant culture, and adventure offerings.

The transition to online payment facilities aligns with global trends in the hospitality industry, providing tourists with a hassle-free and secure means of settling bills. It also contributes to the government’s vision of making Himachal Pradesh a preferred destination for tech-savvy travellers seeking modern amenities.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the decision, acknowledging its potential to boost the local economy and create a positive impact on the overall tourism ecosystem. The implementation of online payment facilities is slated to commence in the coming weeks, ensuring a seamless experience for tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh.

This strategic move positions Himachal Pradesh as a forward-thinking destination committed to embracing technology to enhance the visitor experience. As the state continues to invest in tourism infrastructure, the introduction of online payment facilities marks a significant step towards aligning with contemporary travel preferences and fostering a more accessible and tourist-friendly environment.