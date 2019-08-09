Sanction for 5595 electric Buses under Fame Phase-II

Electric buses will avoid 2.6 million tonnes of CO2 emission

Himachal Pradesh has got sanctioned of 100 buses under FAME India scheme phase II. It will give further push to clean mobility in public transportation in the ecologically fragile hill state. 50 each buses were sanctioned for Shimla and Hamirpur city.

The Department of Heavy Industry has approved the sanction of total 5595 electric buses to 64 Cities, State Government Entities, State Transport Undertakings (STUs) for intra-city and intercity operation under FAME India scheme phase II.

The Department had invited the Expression of Interest from million-plus cities, smart cities, State/UT capitals and cities from special category states for submission of proposal for deployment of electric buses on operational cost basis.

Eight six proposals from 26 States/UTs for the deployment of 14988 e-Buses were received. After evaluation of these proposals as per Expression of Interest, on the advice of Project Implementation and Sanctioning Committee (PISC) the Government sanctioned 5095 electric buses to 64 Cities / State Transport Corporations for intra-city operation, 400 electric buses for intercity operation and 100 electric buses for last mile connectivity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Each selected City/STUsis required to initiate the procurement process in a time bound manner for deployment of sanctioned electric buses on operational cost basis. As per EoI, buses which satisfy required localization level and technical eligibility notified under FAME India scheme phase II will be eligible for funding under FAME India scheme phase II.

These buses will run about 4 billion kilometers during their contract period and are expected to save cumulatively about 1.2 billion liters of fuel over the contract period, which will result into avoidance of 2.6 million tonnes of CO2 emission.