New Delhi: To facilitate the tourists, especially for Christmas and New Year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the officers of the State Government to ensure foolproof arrangements.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers of the State Government to make adequate arrangements for the smooth flow of tourists into the State. He said that special arrangements must be made for ensuring hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles particularly in major tourist destinations of the State.

CM Sukhu appealed to the tourists not to park their vehicles alongside roads as this may lead to traffic congestion and inconvenience to them. He directed the Police Department to ensure the use of drones for effective traffic management.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the Public Works and Health Departments to be on high alert and directed to give focus on the smooth plying of vehicles across the Atal Tunnel Rohtang to facilitate the commuters.

He directed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to prepare a proper traffic plan to avoid traffic jams. He said that proper parking slots and spaces must also be earmarked in major tourist destinations so that ample parking areas was available for the parking of tourist vehicles.

Chief Minister also urged the tourists visiting the State to follow covid-19 protocol and also wear a face mask as a precautionary measure keeping in view the increasing number of covid-19 cases being reported in several countries.