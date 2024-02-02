Shimla – In a move towards sustainable transportation, Himachal Pradesh has become a pioneer in reducing fossil fuel dependency. Over the past year, the state has replaced 19 traditional vehicles with e-vehicles, resulting in a substantial saving of Rs. 28,32,853 in the state exchequer. This significant shift has not only contributed to considerable cost savings but has also led to an impressive 87.3-tonne reduction in the state’s annual carbon footprint.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced, “The transport department was the first in the country to adopt e-vehicles, marking a successful milestone in our commitment to environmental sustainability.” This initiative, launched on February 3rd last year, saw the deployment of 19 e-vehicles across 12 Regional Transport Offices and the transport directorate.

The state’s endeavours to transform into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, are gaining momentum with the recent introduction of 19 e-vehicles in the Transport Department. This strategic move aligns with the state’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

Demonstrating a personal commitment to environmental protection, the Chief Minister is using an e-vehicle in Shimla town. He emphasized the government’s vision of a green revolution, promoting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles to become a frontrunner in sustainable transportation.

CM Sukhu, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering sustainability in transportation to curb air pollution, particularly in urban areas, stated, “Reduction in carbon footprint will also have a positive impact on public health.” The state government is actively working on strengthening the infrastructure for green mobility, with six green corridors set to be completed by the end of the current financial year.

Additionally, the state has launched the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojna, allocating Rs. 680 crore for promoting e-vehicles. In the first phase, the scheme offers a 50 percent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis for unemployed youths, aiming to boost the adoption of e-vehicles on a larger scale.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Himachal Pradesh is determined to reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels, ensuring that funds remain within the state. The vision is to create a future where sustainable and eco-friendly transportation coexists harmoniously with the breathtaking Himalayan landscapes. Himachal Pradesh’s transformative journey towards green mobility serves as a model for other regions aspiring to embrace environmentally conscious practices.