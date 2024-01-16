In a bizarre twist of love, a Punjab man recently took relationship goals to a whole new level by donning a disguise straight out of a Bollywood rom-com to write his girlfriend’s exam. Angrez Singh, hailing from Fazilka, thought he could pull off the ultimate act of devotion but ended up as the unsuspecting star of Punjab’s most unexpected comedy show.

On the fateful day of January 7, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences organized a multi-purpose health workers exam at DAV Public School in Kotkapura. Little did they know, they were about to witness a performance that could rival any Shakespearean comedy.

Angrez, driven by an unparalleled commitment to love, transformed himself into his girlfriend Paramjit Kaur. Picture this: red bangles, a bindi, lipstick, and a ladies suit – the whole shebang! He probably thought he’d fool everyone with his flawless makeover, but alas, love is not always a master of disguise.

The drama unfolded when university officials, with the keen instincts of seasoned detectives, sensed something fishy in the air. Swiftly, they filed a complaint with the police, setting the stage for Punjab’s unintentional stand-up spectacle.

In a desperate attempt to prove he was indeed Paramjit Kaur, Angrez Singh pulled out all the stops, presenting a set of fake voter and Aadhaar cards to the examination authorities. Bravo for creativity, but not so fast!

The grand reveal came when Angrez’s fingerprints, betraying him like a soap opera plot twist, failed to match the biometric records of his unsuspecting girlfriend. It seems like even fingerprint technology is not immune to the complexities of love.

The audacity of this escapade had officials scratching their heads, wondering if they had unwittingly become part of a hidden camera show. Perhaps Angrez missed the memo that impersonation is best left to actors and undercover spies, not star-crossed lovers.

The police, undoubtedly amused by the audacious attempt, quickly put an end to this love-struck Romeo’s escapade. The only question left lingering in the air is whether Angrez will be awarded an honorary degree in theatrical arts for his spectacular performance.

In the grand tapestry of love, some threads are woven with laughter, and Angrez Singh, unwittingly, has become a charming, albeit unsuccessful, weaver of comedic romance in Punjab’s academic history. Love may make the world go round, but in this case, it spun Angrez Singh right into the spotlight of a hilarious misadventure.