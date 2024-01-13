Manali – Rohtang Pass received a fresh snowfall on Saturday, marking a welcome change after prolonged dry weather. The region, grappling with drought-like conditions for the past three months, saw light snowfall providing much-needed relief.

The snowfall extended to other high-altitude areas, including Kunjam Pass, Baralacha Pass, Shinkula Pass, Ghepan Peak, and Chandrabhaga Range. The shift in weather increased the cold in the valley, prompting locals to seek shelter indoors.

Farmers, fruit growers and those in the tourism industry had been eagerly awaiting precipitation. The MeT Department predicts the possibility of more rain and snowfall in central and high hilly parts of the state on January 16 and 17, attributed to a western disturbance.

However, amidst the positive news, a yellow alert has been issued due to dense fog in the plain districts until January 14, cautioning drivers to be vigilant about potential visibility issues.

The Meteorological Department reported a rise in the average minimum temperature over the last 24 hours. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar at 3.6, Bhuntar at 5.1, Kalpa at 3.8, and Dharamshala at 9.2. While temperatures in some regions were above normal, the recent snowfall led to a drop in temperature in various areas.