Dharamshala – Kangra district is on the cusp of a transformative development journey with the implementation of the Prime Minister Gatishakti Yojana, with a special focus on the Gatishakti digital platform. In a meeting led by Sumidha Dabra, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the blueprint for comprehensive infrastructure development in Kangra district took center stage, featuring plans for an IT Park and tourism development at Pong Dam.

Sumidha Dabra highlighted the role of the Gatishakti digital platform in revolutionizing the planning and execution of infrastructure connectivity projects. The integration of 16 ministries, including Railways and Roadways, on a unified digital platform promises real-time project management and progress tracking, providing a systematic and efficient approach to development.

The meeting also emphasized the potential of Gatishakti digital platform for expediting the development of Kangra district’s ambitious projects—Unity Mall and an IT Park. The proposal outlined during the discussions aims to harness the platform’s capabilities to streamline and fast-track these projects, emphasizing the need for prompt submission to the district administration through proper channels.

Further enriching the agenda, Swadesh Darshan-II discussions unveiled plans for a tourism blueprint at Pong Dam. Gatishakti digital platform’s role in aligning infrastructure development with the tourism requirements of various states emerged as a pivotal strategy. The comprehensive approach is set to enhance tourism-related infrastructure in Kangra district and the surrounding regions, with Pong Dam positioned as a key focal point.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal welcomed the Gatishakti initiative, expressing optimism about its potential to accelerate development in Kangra district. Emphasizing the importance of a master plan, Dr. Jindal highlighted its role in providing a systematic direction for the district’s development trajectory.