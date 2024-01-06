Mashobra/Shimla – Deputy Rangers in Mashobra are now better equipped to manage finances, thanks to a recent workshop organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Forestry Project. The one-day session aimed to enhance the awareness of Deputy Rangers from 22 forest divisions regarding the accounting aspects related to the ongoing JICA Forestry Project.

Led by Additional Project Director DK Vij, the workshop included insights into the JICA Forestry Project’s goals and achievements. The initiative, led by Chief Project Director Nagesh Kumar Guleria in Himachal Pradesh, has gained recognition.

Three Chartered Accountants – Atul Tiwari, Naveen Dogra, and Piyush Sharma – provided hands-on training, modernizing accounting practices for the Deputy Rangers. The focus was on improving financial management within the JICA Forestry Project.

Deputy Rangers expressed appreciation for the practical training, acknowledging its importance in their professional development. The workshop, attended by the Project Management Unit (PMU) staff from Shimla, promoted collaboration and fruitful discussions.

Vij highlighted the broader impact of such initiatives on the JICA Forestry Project’s overall efficiency. “These workshops significantly contribute to the capacity-building of Deputy Rangers, ensuring they can handle the financial aspects of forestry management,” he stated.