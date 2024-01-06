Shimla – In a Core-Group meeting in Shimla, BJP National President JP Nadda set a goal for the party: winning all four seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, attended by top party leaders, finalized a detailed action plan for the next three months.

Nadda, along with leaders like State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal and Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur, discussed strategies for the elections. They plan to make a list of potential candidates for the four Himachal seats and conduct a survey to understand public opinions.

Three prominent members were absent: Union Minister Anurag Thakur, ex-Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, and Shanta Kumar. Despite this, the Core Group, consisting of 21 members, participated in shaping the party’s election strategy.

Dr. Rajiv Bindal, the State President, highlighted the meeting’s importance, emphasizing detailed discussions on the party’s upcoming plans. With the BJP’s eyes set on a 4-0 victory, the groundwork for a spirited election battle in Himachal Pradesh has been laid out.

In the last two parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019, BJP has succeeded in winning all 4 parliamentary. However, the party lost the Mandi constituency in a bye-election with a thin margin recently.