In a significant breakthrough, the Himachal Pradesh Police have apprehended two individuals from Punjab in connection with the Manikaran hooliganism and vandalism. The arrested suspects, who hail from Punjab, are currently being interrogated, while the police intensify their efforts to locate and apprehend four additional accused individuals in Punjab.

The incident, which unfolded in March, involved a group of hooligans from Punjab causing havoc in Manikarna, resulting in the destruction of vehicles and other properties.

Following the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Himachal Pradesh Police analyzed CCTV footage, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the two individuals involved in the criminal activities. Reports indicate that some courageous individuals attempted to intervene and prevent the chaos, resulting in confrontations with the miscreants. Notably, a local dhaba (roadside eatery) also fell victim to the rampage.

During a visit to Kullu, DGP Sanjay Kundu confirmed the arrest of two Punjab residents in connection with the Manikarna hooliganism case. The police team remains fully committed to pursuing further action and conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that all those responsible for the incident are held accountable.

The progress made in apprehending the culprits have brought a sense of relief to the residents of Manikarna. With the search for the remaining accused underway, the police are determined to bring justice and closure to this unfortunate incident.