In a monumental stride towards modernizing its agricultural landscape, Himachal Pradesh is sending a cohort of 150 young farmers to Japan for an extensive training program in cutting-edge farming techniques. The initiative, funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), marks a pivotal moment in the state’s commitment to ushering in a new era of agricultural excellence.

Under the visionary leadership of the Himachal Pradesh government, these 150 aspiring agriculturists are set to undergo immersive training in Japan, a country renowned for its advanced farming practices and technological innovations in agriculture. The program aims to equip the youth with the latest methodologies, ensuring they become harbingers of change upon their return.

The initiative, approved by Project Chairman and Agriculture Secretary Dr. C Pal Rasu, targets youth from specific areas identified under irrigation schemes. These participants, hailing from progressive farming families, are expected to have a minimum educational qualification of 10+2 and a strong inclination towards pursuing a career in agriculture.

The State Skill Development Corporation will play a pivotal role in the selection process, conducting a phased screening test to identify eligible candidates who will be designated as Agriculture Interns. In the initial six-month training phase within the state, participants will gain insights into Japanese ethics, law, culture, and language, preparing them for a seamless transition to Japan.

Once in Japan, these young farmers will receive comprehensive training in the latest agricultural methods and marketing strategies through government-sponsored agricultural cooperative institutions. Moreover, the participants will be entitled to a monthly training allowance of Rs 1 lakh, demonstrating the commitment to providing a conducive learning environment.

The government’s foresight extends beyond the training period, as participants who wish to establish agriculture-based businesses aligned with Japanese practices or explore permanent residency and citizenship options in Japan will have the opportunity to do so. This forward-thinking approach opens doors for the youth to contribute significantly to Himachal Pradesh’s agricultural landscape upon their return.

With an eye on the future, the government aims to send approximately 150 youth to Japan in different batches by 2026. This strategic collaboration with Japan underscores Himachal Pradesh’s commitment to empowering its youth and fostering international partnerships for the overall enhancement of the state’s agricultural sector.

As the first batch of young farmers embarks on this transformative journey, Himachal Pradesh’s Agricultural Revolution is poised to set new benchmarks and cultivate a generation of agriculturists well-versed in the latest technologies and practices, propelling the state towards sustainable and advanced farming practices.