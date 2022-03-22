Manali: As many as five tourists have been rescued after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an avalanche on the strategic Leh-Manali highway.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 12:30 PM near Dhundi, district Kullu when several tourists were travelling to Manali from Atal Tunnel and their vehicle was hit by an avalanche. As a result, the vehicle got buried under the snow.

The tourists were immediately rescued by two constables who were managing traffic in Dhundi.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said all the tourists are safe. He said that as a result of this avalanche, Leh-Manali Highway has been blocked. He said that Border Road Organization (BRO) has started the road clearance work and the road will be cleared for traffic soon.