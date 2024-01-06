Shimla – A fire broke out this morning on Shimla’s iconic Mall Road, engulfing six rooms and causing extensive damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the incident occurred during a time when the affected rooms were unoccupied.

The blaze started around 10:00 am at PNT Colony near Scandal Point, destroying six rooms in the affected building. The fire department responded promptly and after an hour of concerted efforts, firefighters controlled the flames.

Eyewitnesses reported that the house was unoccupied when the fire broke out, ensuring no casualties. Fire officer Mansa Ram confirmed the incident, stating that he received the distress call around 10:00 am and immediately dispatched rescue teams to address the situation.

Upon learning of the fire, local residents promptly alerted the fire department, suspecting a short circuit as the potential cause. Fortunately, there were no fatalities in this incident.

In the aftermath of the incident, it was revealed that six rooms across three government houses were consumed by the flames, resulting in significant financial losses for the impacted families.